Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit Dybala still dangerous for title-chasing Juventus

Alfredo Donnarumma converted a first-half penalty for Brescia and Fiorentina captain Germán Pezzella equalized with a diving header before Martín Cáceres picked up his second yellow card for the Viola. Franck Ribéry played for Fiorentina for the first time since Nov. 3 following an injury layoff.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:49 IST
Virus-hit Dybala still dangerous for title-chasing Juventus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Paulo Dybala remains as dangerous as ever despite nearly 50 days with the coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo had already given Juventus an early advantage by converting a penalty when Dybala doubled the lead with a splendid, curving effort in a 2-0 win at Bologna in the Serie A restart for both clubs on Monday.

Resuming its chase for a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title, Juventus moved four points clear of Lazio, which visits Atalanta on Wednesday. It was a welcome complete performance for Juventus after being held scoreless over two Italian Cup matches and losing the final to Napoli last week when Dybala's saved kick in the penalty shootout proved key.

"It was essential to win," Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci said. "It was tough to restart after so long. Those two matches were underwhelming. This is the right path. We need to have the desire to bring home the result at any cost." Dybala was isolated for 46 days starting in March when he continued to test positive for the virus week after week even though he was reported without symptoms. Dybala's girlfriend also tested positive. "To tell you the truth, I didn't really feel that great today," Dybala said. "But I'm happy that I played a great match. During the time when I was idle, I tried to stay in form by eating nutritiously." Ronaldo, meanwhile, continued to struggle from missed chances.

Matthijs de Ligt earned the penalty that Ronaldo converted then also started the play that led to Dybala's goal, which was set up by a backheel pass from Federico Bernardeschi. From just beyond the area, Dybala bent in a left-footed shot inside the left post.

After the break, Bernardeschi hit the post from the edge of the area and Ronaldo was unable to finish on the follow-up. Dybala also had another chance with his right foot but just missed the target.

Juventus finished with 10 men when second-half substitute Danilo picked up his second yellow card. BEYOND IBRAHIMOVIC AC Milan had no problem producing goals without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimović in beating relegation-threatened Lecce 4-1. Samu Castillejo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebić, and Rafael Leão scored for the Rossoneri, who were eliminated by Juventus in the Italian Cup semifinals following a scoreless draw 10 days ago.

The victory boosted Milan's chances of qualifying for Europe, moving level on points with sixth-placed Napoli, which visits Hellas Verona on Tuesday. Lecce captain Marco Mancosu equalized temporarily by converting a penalty early in the second half but Bonaventura and Rebić quickly restored the visitors' advantage in a span of three goals in four minutes.

Ibrahimović, who injured his calf in training last month, is expected back soon. But his contract, which expires at the end of the season, is a source of debate. Before kickoff, Milan director of football Frederic Massara said "there will always be space for champions like (Ibrahimović)" but then added the club "needs to contain costs" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NO BALOTELLI Last-place Brescia drew at 10-man Fiorentina 1-1 without captain Mario Balotelli, who did not travel for the game amid a dispute with the club. Alfredo Donnarumma converted a first-half penalty for Brescia and Fiorentina captain Germán Pezzella equalized with a diving header before Martín Cáceres picked up his second yellow card for the Viola.

Franck Ribéry played for Fiorentina for the first time since Nov. 3 following an injury layoff. All of the games are being played in empty stadiums.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has been disappointed to see support staff lose their jobs as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus crisis but says there is an opportunity in the challenges brought on by the pandemic.Australia lo...

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharma...

Clean toilets, colour coded dustbins, first patients on isolation coaches praise Railways -- barring mosquitoes

Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders and all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital -- the first inmates of the train coaches converted into isolation wards have come away praising Indian Railwa...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020