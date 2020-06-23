Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

Paine said players in all teams would have to become more self-reliant as cricket cuts its cloth but Australia were determined to adapt first ahead of a blockbuster series against India in the home summer. "We spoke briefly on it on a Zoom call last week or about two weeks ago and just said it’s a great opportunity that things are going to change," Paine told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:25 IST
Cricket-Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine
Representative Image

Australia captain Tim Paine has been disappointed to see support staff lose their jobs as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus crisis but says there is an opportunity in the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Australia lost batting coach Graeme Hick and physiotherapist Kevin Sims among 40 redundancies announced by Cricket Australia last week as the board looks to shore up its finances. Paine said players in all teams would have to become more self-reliant as cricket cuts its cloth but Australia was determined to adapt first ahead of a blockbuster series against India in the home summer.

"We spoke briefly on it on a Zoom call last week or about two weeks ago and just said it's a great opportunity that things are going to change," Paine told reporters in a video call on Tuesday. "Players are going to have to become more reliant on each other and on themselves and finding ways to get things done without the huge numbers of support that we've been really lucky to have over the last number of years.

"It's disappointing, certainly, from an aspect where people are losing their jobs. "We don't want to see that and we've lost some really good people throughout this period but the flip side of that is the great opportunity to be able to adapt quicker than anyone else."

Having recorded about 7,500 infections and 102 deaths, Australia has been relatively successful at containing COVID-19 and winter sports have begun to welcome crowds back to stadiums. However, a fresh outbreak in Melbourne over the past week has provided something of a reality check while raising questions about whether the India tests should be moved to venues in states that are safe to host large crowds.

Paine was open to potential switches, saying players wanted the crowd support. "We're spoilt for choice here in Australia with some world-class stadiums so if something had to change ... we've got plenty of options."

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has been disappointed to see support staff lose their jobs as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus crisis but says there is an opportunity in the challenges brought on by the pandemic.Australia lo...

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharma...

Clean toilets, colour coded dustbins, first patients on isolation coaches praise Railways -- barring mosquitoes

Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders and all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital -- the first inmates of the train coaches converted into isolation wards have come away praising Indian Railwa...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020