Ronaldo becomes leading Portuguese scorer in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday (local time) became the leading Portuguese scorer in the history of Serie A.

ANI | Bologna | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:51 IST
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

He achieved the feat in Juventus' match against Bologna. Ronaldo scored off a penalty in the first half and as a result, he became the leading Portuguese scorer, Goal.com reported.

With this goal, Ronaldo surpassed Rui Costa to achieve the feat. Ronaldo so far has 43 goals in his Serie A career for Juventus.

Juventus defeated Bologna 2-0 and as a result of this win, the side has gone four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings. The goal was Ronaldo's 22nd in the current season of Serie A.

During 2018, he had registered 21 goals for Juventus. Ronaldo also remains the top Portuguese scorer in Premier League history having scored 84 times in 196 appearances.

He is the also the leading Portuguese scorer in La Liga history having registered 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid. (ANI)

