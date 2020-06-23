Left Menu
Development News Edition

English cricketers to undergo second round of COVID-19 tests before full-scale training

All 30 players returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago. The three-match Test series against the West Indies will begin here from July 8 but before that, a trimmed 20-member home team will play a intra-squad warm-up game at the same venue.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:24 IST
English cricketers to undergo second round of COVID-19 tests before full-scale training

All the 30 negative-returned English cricketers will undergo a second round of COVID-19 tests before entering the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble for full-scale training for the series against West Indies. According to a report in Sky News, the players and around 15 support staff will be tested before they isolate themselves in their hotel rooms for the first 24 hours while their results are received.

The players are staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is attached to the stadium. All 30 players returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago.

The three-match Test series against the West Indies will begin here from July 8 but before that, a trimmed 20-member home team will play a intra-squad warm-up game at the same venue. The three-day practice game will conclude on July 3. From Thursday, when the first behind-closed-door training session starts, the players will be tested twice weekly while continuing with daily thermal screenings.

Amid the constant reminders about social distancing, the players will head to the ground for practice each morning through a tent with with thermal cameras to check for any coronavirus symptoms. The Ageas Bowl has been divided into zones with only the players and key support staff permitted entry to certain areas.

West Indies, who won the last series between the two teams at home, will be defending the crown this time. This will be first international cricket fixture since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world of sports to a standstill..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Fed's gloomy economic outlook "about right," say economists

The Federal Reserve struck the right tone in its first pandemic-era economic outlook, suggesting years of extraordinary policy support for an economy facing a slow and long slog back, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll....

Public Investment Corporation supports Edcon business rescue plan

The Public Investment Corporation PIC has expressed its supports to the proposed Edcon business rescue plan BRP.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PIC said the proposed plan seeks to support job and creditor sustainability and a higher r...

SA places infrastructure at heart of stimulus for economic recovery: President

Going beyond talking to breaking ground, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spelt out how the government will foster infrastructure development while creating much-needed jobs to boost the economy.Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Sustain...

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

The UN weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia. The World Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020