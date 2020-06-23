Left Menu
Tomlin: Two Steelers had COVID-19, now healthy

Teams are not allowed to travel for training camp this season, meaning the Steelers will be at Heinz Field instead of at their typical location on Saint Vincent College's campus in Latrobe, Pa. Tomlin said he's disappointed not to be going to Latrobe, but he's optimistic that camps will start on time and the preseason will go as planned.

Two Pittsburgh Steelers players tested positive for COVID-19 but have since recovered and are healthy, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "We have had two positive tests," Tomlin said on a Zoom call with the media. "It's guys that are not in our facility. They have gone through the appropriate protocol and are back to work. I'm talking about dating all the way back to the spring of this thing there have been two incidents on our football team."

Tomlin said he's disappointed not to be going to Latrobe, but he's optimistic that camps will start on time and the preseason will go as planned. The coach also addressed the team's position on players who may choose to make statements or protest in support of racial justice, saying he supports players who kneel during the national anthem.

"As an organization and a staff, we have focused our energies on supporting our players and their wishes and establishing structure and support to the things they want to say and do," Tomlin said. "We spent a lot of group time talking about the on-going issues, the platform they have and how to best utilize it and how to do so thoughtfully. "Our position is simple: We're going to support our players and their willingness to partake in this, whether it's statement or actions. You know my position, I've stated it in the past -- that statements are good, but impact is better, particularly long-term impact. Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they are going to be supported by us. All we ask is whatever they say and do, they do so thoughtfully and with class."

