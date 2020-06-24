Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Dept says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America’s slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:09 IST
Justice Dept says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series.

The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America’s slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October. "After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed," the department and FBI said in a statement.

The incident rocked NASCAR and took on added significance at a time of heightened tension over racism in the United States following nationwide protests over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody. The noose, according to a NASCAR statement, was a garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose.

"They (The FBI and Justice Dept) have concluded their investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime," said NASCAR president Steve Phelps during a conference call. "For us at NASCAR this is the best result we could hope for." The incident triggered shock and an outpouring of support for Wallace as he prepared to get back into his car on Monday for the rain-delayed 500-mile race.

Wallace finished 14th but in post-race interview declared victory in the face of racism. A vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter, Wallace was also one of the loudest voices in the push for the banning of Confederate flags, formerly a common sight at NASCAR events.

NASCAR announced this month that Confederate flags would be prohibited from all of its events and properties. Prior to the start of Monday's race, Wallace's fellow drivers and their crews marshalled behind the 26-year-old and helped push his car to the front of pit road for the anthems and ceremonies.

Despite the fact that the entire scene was sparked by a racist act that never happened, Phelps said it produced what will be remembered as one of the most powerful images in the history of sport. "Yesterday to me as a sport was one of the most important days we've had," said Phelps.

"We are one big family. Everyone's' belief was someone was attacking a member of our family. It turned out that was not the case but at the time that is what our industry thought. "Everyone supported Bubba Wallace and the 43 team and that was a very powerful image not just in the history of our sport but all sport."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections

New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states that held primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November. Here are details of key racesMCC AIMS ...

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020