Tigers, Lakers rebound for NBA 2K League wins

Zach "Vandi" Vandivier logged 33 points and nine assists in the Grizz's win, with teammate Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry recording a triple-double (11 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists).

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:01 IST
Tigers, Lakers rebound for NBA 2K League wins
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai and Lakers Gaming rallied to win best-of-three series after dropping their opening game Tuesday night as the NBA 2K League regular season resumed. The league took last week off from regular-season play to contest The Tipoff tournament, which was won by the first-place Raptors Uprising GC.

The Raptors improved to 10-0 with a 2-0 sweep of Magic Gaming on Tuesday as Week 7 began. The Tigers came back to edge Grizz Gaming 2-1, and the Lakers overtook Pacers Gaming 2-1. In the day's other matches, Pistons GT swept winless Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0, and Jazz Gaming handled Hornets Venom GT 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The Grizz opened with a 77-67 win over the Tigers, but Gen.G rallied to take the next two games 79-76 and 71-65.

Zach "Vandi" Vandivier logged 33 points and nine assists in the Grizz's win, with teammate Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry recording a triple-double (11 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists). Gen.G's Mercedes "Deadeye" Williamson had a triple-double (20 points, 19 boards, 10 assists) in a losing cause. Deadeye led the charge for the Tigers in the second game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists while teammate Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White scored 35 points. Vandi had 32 points and 10 assists in the Grizz's loss.

ShiftyKaii's 37 points were the difference in the third game. Vandi finished the night with another 32-point effort. The Pacers won their first game 60-55 behind 25 points from Nicolas "Swizurk" Grech. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar put up 22 points and 11 assists for the Lakers, who also got 18 points and 13 boards from Antonio "Dweq" Valladares.

SAV's 22 points and 17 assists powered the Lakers to a 74-65 victory in Game 2. Swizurk led the Pacers with 22 points. The Lakers wrapped up the series with a 75-65 decision as SAV poured in 43 points and dished out eight assists. Swizurk's 26 points weren't enough for the Pacers.

The Raptors routed the Magic 101-61 and 90-73. Tipoff tournament MVP Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey led the Raptors with averages of 38.5 points and 13 assists in the two victories. Brendan "Reizey" Hill averaged 32 points and 6.5 assists for the Magic. The Pistons downed the Celtics 94-69 and 79-71 thanks to all five starters scoring in double figures in both games. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields produced 23 points for the Pistons in each game, and teammate Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic averaged 17 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, with a triple-double in the first game. The Celtics stumbled despite 54- and 48-point games from Albano "oFAB" Thomallari.

The Jazz dumped the Hornets 75-68 and 97-55. Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram had 37 points and six assists for the Jazz in the first game, and teammate Spencer "Ria" Wyman amassed 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals in the second game. Justin "Snubby" Stemerman averaged 23 points for the Hornets. Week 7 continues Wednesday with four matches:

--Grizz Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming --Pistons GT vs. 76ers GC

--Pacers Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT --T-Wolves Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 6-1

4. Jazz Gaming, 5-1 T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 6-3

T5. Mavs Gaming, 6-3 T7. Hornets Venom GT, 5-3

T7. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-3 9. NetsGC, 4-3

T10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-4 T10. Knicks Gaming, 5-4

T12. Bucks Gaming, 4-4 T12. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3

T14. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5 T14. Grizz Gaming, 4-5

T14. Pacers Gaming, 4-5 17. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

18. Magic Gaming, 2-6 19. Pistons GT, 2-7

20. Lakers Gaming, 2-8 21. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

22. 76ers GC, 0-6 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-8

