Nathi Mthethwa approves plans for resumption of football

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has approved plans for the resumption of football.

"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the level 3 risk-adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Wednesday.

The plans have further been subject to analysis by health authorities and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances, exceed, the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a biologically safe environment.

Mthethwa published gazetted directions relating to COVID -19 level 3 regulations on 28 May 2020, which cover the resumption of sports activities.

"The different sports bodies are submitting their plans, indicating their state of readiness and the stringent health protocols they will implement, in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions," the Ministry said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)