Nathi Mthethwa approves plans for resumption of football
“The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the level 3 risk-adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Wednesday.Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:03 IST
Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has approved plans for the resumption of football.
"The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigation strategies and plans in relation to the level 3 risk-adjusted strategy in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Wednesday.
The plans have further been subject to analysis by health authorities and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), who have recommended that the measures put in place by the organisation meet and in some instances, exceed, the required protocol for a safe return to training and to play in a biologically safe environment.
Mthethwa published gazetted directions relating to COVID -19 level 3 regulations on 28 May 2020, which cover the resumption of sports activities.
"The different sports bodies are submitting their plans, indicating their state of readiness and the stringent health protocols they will implement, in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions," the Ministry said.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
ALSO READ
Online sessions helped players maintain fitness: India U-17 women's football coach
Footballer Kromah faces hardships in arranging hospital bed for sick new-born daughter
Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1
Sport-On this day: Born June 11, 1956: Joe Montana, American football player
AIFF announces dates for Indian football season, transfer window for 2020-21