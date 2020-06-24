Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Soccer-Bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:31 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup

Factbox on the bids to host the Women's World Cup in 2023 ahead of Thursday's vote of the FIFA Council (in order of FIFA evaluation rating): AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Proposed dates: July 10 to Aug 20 Venue cities (12): Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Newcastle, Launceston, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin.

Venue for final: Stadium Australia (Sydney, capacity 70,000) Teams FIFA world ranking: Australia 7, New Zealand 23

The pitch: "For us, women's football is much more than a game, it is a game-changer for women in our countries, where we celebrate our proud history of advancing women's leadership, promoting women's sport and striving to make gender equality a reality." FIFA bid evaluation (out of 5): 4.1

COLOMBIA Proposed dates: July 13 to Aug 13

Venue cities (10): Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cucuta, Bucaramanga, Manizales, Pereira, Armenia. Venue for final: Nemesio Camacho el Campin (Bogota, capacity 39,512)

Team FIFA world ranking: 25 The pitch: "For Colombia, having for the first time in its history the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the best event in women’s sports worldwide, would be a great opportunity to generate growth; not only for the contribution to the development of women’s football and its culture in the region, but also for the legacy it would leave to communities, families, men, women and girls throughout Colombia and South America."

FIFA bid evaluation: 2.8 Source: Bid books https://www.fifa.com/who-we-are/news/fifa-women-s-world-cup-2023tm-council-to-select-host-s-on-25-june-2020

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Hetero set to deliver 20,000 vials of generic Remdesivir

Hyderabad, June 24 PTIFollowing the approval of Covfir, the generic version of Remdesivir, by the Drug Controller General of India DCGI, Hetero Healthcare Limited is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 e...

Govt approves Rs 15,000cr infra fund for dairy, poultry and meat units

The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 15,000 crore infrastructure fund to provide interest subvention of up to 3 per cent to private players for setting up of dairy, poultry and meat processing units. A decision in this regard was ...

WABAG signs Rs 278 cr contract for water supply management in Bhagalpur

Water treatment player WABAG on Wednesday said it has signed a contract worth Rs 278 crore for water supply management in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank.VA Tech WABAG WABAG...signed a contract with Bih...

Twitter issues public interest notice on Trump's tweet warning against protesters

Twitter has issued a public interest notice after US President said that the protesters attempting to set up an autonomous zone in Washington DC would be met with serious force. Earlier, Trump had tweeted There will never be an Autonomous Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020