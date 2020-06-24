Left Menu
Rugby-Leicester hoping for some magic after signing Harry Potter

He signed a professional contract with the Rebels in 2019, having represented National Rugby Championship sides NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising. "I was so inspired by what I heard in chats with the club and what is ahead for Leicester Tigers, it was too good an opportunity to pass on," Potter said in a statement https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/harry-potter-announcement-200624 on the Premiership club's website.

Harry Potter's skills as a seeker in the fictional sport Quidditch might be questionable but Leicester Tigers are convinced his namesake is the right man for them after signing the versatile back from Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels. London-born Potter, 22, lived in Britain for a decade before emigrating to Australia. He signed a professional contract with the Rebels in 2019, having represented National Rugby Championship sides NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising.

"I was so inspired by what I heard in chats with the club and what is ahead for Leicester Tigers, it was too good an opportunity to pass on," Potter said in a statement https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/harry-potter-announcement-200624 on the Premiership club's website. Leicester confirmed the move on Twitter, posting footage of the Harry Potter character in a Sorting Hat, referring to the film series based on the popular novels by J. K. Rowling.

Potter, who can play in midfield or at outside back, is the fourth addition to Leicester's backline after the arrivals of Nemani Nadolo, Matt Scott and Zack Henry. "Harry is a very talented young man who we are extremely excited about adding to our group here in Leicester,” the club's incoming Director of Rugby Geordan Murphy said.

"At only 22, he has a promising future ahead of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment, while adding to our club." Leicester were 11th in the 12-team Premiership when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

