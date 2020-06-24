Surrey, Middlesex to play two-day friendly match in July

England cricket county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field next month to play a two-day friendly match. The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium.

"The match will be a two-day friendly and will be played with a red ball. It will pit the two London rivals against each other, as both sides prepare to hopefully return to competitive action the following weekend," Surrey Cricket said in a statement. The action will take place behind closed doors but will be streamed on the official Surrey Facebook page and kiaoval.com.

Alec Stewart, Surrey CCC Director of Cricket, said: "I'm really excited to hopefully see cricket return to the Kia Oval at the end of July and then for the rest of the season." (ANI)