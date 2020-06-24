New York City Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 New York City Marathon on Wednesday was cancelled due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus. The marathon was slated to take place on November 1, however, the threats posed by the COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the event.

"The 2020 New York City Marathon, set to take place on November 1, has been canceled," read a statement posted on the New York Road Runners' official website. "New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor's Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world's largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the statement added. (ANI)