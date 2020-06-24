Left Menu
Report: Rockies OF Blackmon positive for COVID-19

According to multiple outlets, Blackmon's positive COVID-19 test was one of three for the Rockies, but the Denver Post reported only one of those players showed symptoms common with the coronavirus. Blackmon, a four-time All-Star, is one of several Denver pro athletes with reported positive tests for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:32 IST
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. According to multiple outlets, Blackmon's positive COVID-19 test was one of three for the Rockies, but the Denver Post reported only one of those players showed symptoms common with the coronavirus.

Blackmon, a four-time All-Star, is one of several Denver pro athletes with reported positive tests for COVID-19. Von Miller of the Denver Broncos tested positive and said he's fully recovered after experiencing symptoms. Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic's positive test has delayed his travel back to the United States. ESPN and the Post reported Jokic, 25, is asymptomatic.

The Philadelphia Phillies had an outbreak of the coronavirus with seven players and five staff members testing positive. Blackmon turns 34 on July 1. In nine MLB seasons, he has a career .304 batting average. He hit .314 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs last season.

--Field Level Media

