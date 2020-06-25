One Tigers player, one staffer test positive for COVID-19

One Detroit Tigers player and one staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Al Avila told reporters Wednesday. Avila didn't identify the player or the staff member while revealing the news during a video conference. He said the player was living in Florida.

"They're going through the process, obviously, of recovering as we speak," Avila said. "It was just recently, a few days ago, so they're still in the recovery stages, and at some point they'll be tested again." Avila said the player who tested positive for COVID-19 was not working out at the club's spring training facilities in Lakeland.

Avila said the staff member is not part of the baseball operations department. The Tigers are set to report to Comerica Park in Detroit next week to prepare for the 60-game major league season.

--Field Level Media