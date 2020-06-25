Team Secret win group at Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS

Team Secret swept two matches Wednesday to clinch first place in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Secret routed B8 in 23- and 20-minute games, then handled OG in 41- and 30-minute games.

In the day's only other match, Ninjas in Pyjamas beat Virtus.pro 2-1, but it wasn't enough to secure a playoff spot of out Group B. NiP needed a sweep to get enough standings points reach the playoffs. Team Secret (4-1) edged Team Nigma (4-1) for the top spot in Group A, but both teams qualified for the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. Third-place Vikin.gg (3-2) and fourth-place OG (3-2) head to the playoffs' lower bracket.

In Group B, FlyToMoon (4-1) and Team Liquid (4-1) claimed first and second place, respectively, to earn upper-bracket positions. Virtus.pro (2-3) and Alliance (2-3) came in third and fourth, respectively, to advance to the lower bracket. The bottom two teams from each group -- B8 (1-4) and Team Unique (0-5) in Group A, NiP (2-3) and Team Empire (1-4) in Group B -- were eliminated. NiP missed out by one-tenth of a standings point.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin were worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth 2.5 points. Teams that lost 1-2 earned 0.4 points, while 0-2 losers earned none. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

In Secret's Wednesday match against B8, Finland's Lasse Aukusti "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen posted a team-best 6.5/2.0/7.0 kill-death-assist ratio. MATUMBAMAN was even better against OG, winding up at 15/0/12. Sweden's Charlie "CharlieDota" Arat led NiP with a 9.0/2.7/9.0 KDA ratio against Virtus.pro.

The playoffs start Thursday with two first-round matches in the lower bracket: --Vikin.gg vs. Alliance

--Virtus.pro vs. OG Upper-bracket action begins Friday with two first-round matches:

--Team Secret vs. Team Liquid --FlyToMoon vs. Team Nigma

Beyond Epic -- Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points): Group A

U-1. Team Secret, 4-1, 8-2, 12 U-2. Team Nigma, 4-1, 9-3, 11.9

L-3. Vikin.gg, 3-2, 7-5, 8.9 L-4. OG, 3-2, 7-6, 8.4

5. B8, 1-4, 2-8, 3 6. Team Unique, 0-5, 1-10, 0.4

Group B U-1. FlyToMoon, 4-1, 8-3, 11.5

U-2. Team Liquid, 4-1, 8-4, 11 L-3. Virtus.pro, 2-3, 5-6, 6.4

L-4. Alliance, 2-3, 4-6, 6 5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-3, 5-7, 5.9

6. Team Empire, 1-4, 4-8, 3.8 U-Clinched upper-bracket spot

L-Clinched lower-bracket spot --Field Level Media