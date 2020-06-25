Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Stefanova

Young Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali pulled off an upset win over former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova in first leg of FIDE chess.com Women Speed Chess Championships but the country's top player Koneru Humpy bowed out in the opener.The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:45 IST
Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Stefanova
Image Credit: Pixabay

Young Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali pulled off an upset win over former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova in first leg of FIDE chess.com Women Speed Chess Championships but the country's top player Koneru Humpy bowed out in the opener. The Chennai-based Vaishali will take on International Master Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia in the quarterfinals.

Vaishali registered a 6-5 win over Bulgarian opponent late on Wednesday after having beaten strong players like Valentina Gunina and Alina Kashlinskaya in the qualifying stages. Reigning world rapid champion Humpy meanwhile went down 4.5-5.5 to her Vietnamese rival in the first round.

The scores were level at 3.5 points after the first two segments but the Vietnam player won the first two games of the final phase to secure a spot in the last eight. Vaishali was delighted to put it across Stefanova.

"Yeah, it was great to play a former world champion and defeat her," she told PTI. "I was leading the match after one hour with 5.5-2.5 then in the bullet segment (but) internet got disconnected and I lost on time in an equal position," she said after managing to pip her rival in a close finish.

The Chennai player, sister of chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Asian Blitz Championship winner in 2017, will meet Turmunkh in the last eight clash later on Thursday. The Grand Prix will consist of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event.

In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings. The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Demand for safe European government debt rises as investors turn cautious

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with Germanys 10-year bund yield down around 2 basis points, as Wednesdays risk-off mood extended through the Asian session.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases sto...

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares jumped by 10 on Thursday after investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro 10.12 billion government bailout to rescue the carrier hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.I will vote for the proposa...

China taps World Bank official for U.S to strengthen trade negotiation team-sources

China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the World Bank to head the Finance Ministrys international cooperation department, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.Yang...

BJP Govt in Manipur is stable, will complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that Biren Singh-led government in Manipur is stable. The government in Manipur is very stable. We have the required support of the legislators. The government is ready to prove its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020