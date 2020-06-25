Left Menu
HI makes modifications to assessment for tournament officials and umpires

Hockey India has made modifications to its assessment criteria for tournament officials and umpires, a part of the change in Officials Performance Report Templates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:29 IST
Hockey India has made modifications to its assessment criteria for tournament officials and umpires, a part of the change in Officials Performance Report Templates. The result in the performance report is one of the key factors for the assessment of the work carried out by the tournament officials and umpires in domestic tournaments.

In May, HI had announced the launch of classification of Hockey India registered tournament officials, which include technical delegate, umpire managers, technical officials, judges and umpires into three grades. The grading will be done out of 100, (percentage-wise) with emphasis on umpires being based on performance reports (from all domestic tournaments), fitness test results and online test results while for other tournament officials, it will be based on performance reports (from all domestic tournaments) and online test results.

Along with the current evaluation criteria in the Officials Performance Report Templates for tournament officials, a new updated umpire assessment match report has been added. The performance of the umpires will be assessed in each and every match they are officiating and the umpire managers will share their reports with the umpires and Hockey India after their respective matches are completed. It will also be utilised during the umpires debriefing and the umpire managers will ensure that the umpires learn and improve after every match and don't commit the same errors. The assessment match reports will serve as the basis for appointment of the umpire in the final phases of a particular tournament and help Hockey India ensure that the best performing umpires officiate in the semi-finals and finals of that particular tournament. The umpire's performance will be monitored efficiently, leading to the selection of umpires during the crucial stages of a tournament. These modifications will contribute to improving the standard of umpiring and officiating in India. "Improving the structure for the assessment of tournament officials and umpires' performances is a fantastic idea. The more competition we can create among the officials, the better they will become," said HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad..

