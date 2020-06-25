Left Menu
Development News Edition

1983 World Cup final was landmark event in my life: Sachin Tendulkar

Reminiscing about the 1983 World Cup triumph, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that it was a 'landmark event in my life'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:19 IST
1983 World Cup final was landmark event in my life: Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about the 1983 World Cup triumph, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that it was a 'landmark event in my life'. Today, India is celebrating the completion of the 37 years of the maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write, "The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji's catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was." In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs. Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been the regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from skincare cream 'Fair & Lovely'

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday said it will remove the word Fair from its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely, as part of a global rebranding exercise by its parent Unilever. While the move has come at a time when there are growi...

UP child rights panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi over shelter home remarks

The Uttar Pradesh child rights panel on Thursday issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to file a reply within three days for her misleading comments on the Kanpur shelter home. The Congress leader has als...

11 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Dharavi; no fresh death

Mumbais slum colony of Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,210 on Thursday, the city civic body said. According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official, no fresh death was reported in Dharavi...

Fnatic, NEW kick off SEA League Week 2 with wins

Fnatic made a successful debut in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action on Thursday, sweeping Team Adroit in opening-day play of the tournaments second week. Fnatic gained three points with the win, moving them into fourth place in the stand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020