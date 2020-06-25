Rugby-Ex-Scotland forward Strauss leaves Bulls after pay cut

Left Menu
The 33-year-old loose forward, who was in Scotland’s squad at the 2015 World Cup, spent just six months at the Pretoria-based team despite signing a two-year contract. “Strauss was open and honest in informing the Bulls that he would be looking at other offers from overseas clubs, due to the financial strain after salary cuts across the board in South African Rugby,” a Bulls statement said on Thursday.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:00 IST
Former Scotland international Josh Strauss has left the Super Rugby Bulls after a salary cut caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an overhaul of the squad by new coach Jake White. The 33-year-old loose forward, who was in Scotland’s squad at the 2015 World Cup, spent just six months at the Pretoria-based team despite signing a two-year contract.

“Strauss was open and honest in informing the Bulls that he would be looking at other offers from overseas clubs, due to the financial strain after salary cuts across the board in South African Rugby,” a Bulls statement said on Thursday. “He also strongly emphasised that the travel and distance between him and his family in Cape Town was starting to take its toll, and that he was looking forward to spending more quality time with them.”

Cape Town-born Strauss captained the Lions in Super Rugby before moving to Glasgow Warriors in 2012. After three years he became eligible to play for Scotland and debuted for them at the 2015 World Cup in Gloucester. He won 24 caps, the last of which came in August 2019 after which he failed to make the squad for the World Cup in Japan.

The Bulls have been on a major acquisition drive since hiring White, who coached South Africa to World Cup success in 2007. His latest signing is 26-year-old Jan Uys, who returns to South Africa after a stint at Brive in France. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

