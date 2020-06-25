Former cricketer Robin Singh's car seized, fined for violating lockdown rules

Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh's car was on Thursday seized by Chennai Police for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown rules. Singh was also fined Rs 500 for the violation. As per the lockdown rules, people are instructed to buy essential commodities within the 2 km of their residence.

Last Friday, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts of Tamil Nadu were put under a 12-day lockdown to curb a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state government has extended lockdown till June 30 in four districts. Chennai police officials said Singh used his car to buy vegetables.

As many as 3,509 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Department. Besides, 45 deaths were also recorded due to lethal infection today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 70,977, out of which 30,064 coronavirus cases are active. (ANI)