Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hillsborough took away Liverpool's edge and precipitated decline

There was a sense of inevitability about the team's empire crumbling when the new campaign started, as the Anfield club's former Scotland defender Steve Nicol recalled. "The last time we won the league, we were in decline from the team the year before.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:55 IST
Soccer-Hillsborough took away Liverpool's edge and precipitated decline

Liverpool won the last of their 18 First Division titles in the 1989-90 season but the decline of an ageing team had already started in the wake of the Hillsborough stadium disaster. There was a sense of inevitability about the team's empire crumbling when the new campaign started, as the Anfield club's former Scotland defender Steve Nicol recalled.

"The last time we won the league, we were in decline from the team the year before. There’s no way we played half as well or with the same passion or commitment," Nicol, who played for the Reds from 1981-95, wrote in his autobiography, "Five League Titles and a Packet of Crisps". "There’s just no way we were as good that year — the last time we won the league — compared to the year before. That’s when (the decline) started."

Nicol said he was badly shaken by the Hillsborough disaster, when 96 people died and 766 were injured during the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield. Things would not be the same for the Reds after the tragedy. Players were shaken, and manager Kenny Dalglish would eventually leave, self-admittedly "unwell and under strain".

"Three years of being unable to focus properly,” said Nicol. “Three years of playing in a bubble. Three years on autopilot. It was hard to realise that was the case at the time. Impossible, in fact. "Trying, and failing, to deal with the aftermath was obviously having an effect but no-one knew how to properly cope with it."

Having lost the title in dramatic fashion to Arsenal the previous season, Liverpool started the 1989-90 season with an 11-match unbeaten run. But their edge was going and the deterioration was epitomised by the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace when they lost 4-3 in extra time after leading 1-0 and 3-2, with all the London side's goals coming from set pieces.

It was suggested that Liverpool were not ready for the shift which was about to happen in English football with the creation of the Premier League as clubs took advantage of lucrative television rights deals and soaring ticket prices. "You can take away (the kids') ability to support their local team and the best way to do that, of course, is to up the price," Liverpool-born screenwriter Jimmy McGovern wrote.

"That's been happening ever since the Football Association stupidly allowed the Premier League to break away from the Football League. "But the bourgeoisification of football is in no way to blame for the decline of Liverpool Football Club. No, our decline began a little earlier -- at Hillsborough in 1989.”

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020