Soccer-Liverpool fans turn the city red in celebration

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the club's Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown came to an end.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 04:27 IST
Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the club's Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown came to an end. Juergen Klopp's side secured the title after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in London meaning the Merseyside club could not be caught with a 23 point lead over City with seven games remaining.

Despite social distancing rules and restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liverpool supporters flooded to Anfield to show their joy at the team's success. Fans turned the sky red with flares and fireworks and sang the club's famous songs and chants, including the team's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" .

The celebrations also took over the city centre, with the Cunard Building, by the Pier Head, lit up in red for the night. Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday and the fans were not allowed in the stadium with all Premier League games since the restart being held behind closed doors.

Cars were kept out of the area by police but supporters blared their horns in jubilation. "We have all waited so long, everyone who has been involved in the club, they had been desperate to bring the title home for the supporters," former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. "You see the scenes tonight."

The Liverpool players gathered at a local hotel and after watching the broadcast of the game from Stamford Bridge celebrated among themselves, away from the supporters. "We won't tell you the exact location but we are all in a hotel together as a team," said full back Andy Robertson.

"We thought something hopefully special was going to happen and that's how it turned out."

