Left Menu
Development News Edition

PeteBeBallin, Mavs edge Warriors in NBA 2K League

Jazz Gaming downed Heat Check Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming handled T-Wolves Gaming, and Wizards District Gaming dumped Knicks Gaming. Abdafatah "TBShiftay" Noman topped the Heat with 28 points while GlennRatty logged 13 points and 14 assists. The Kings rode a balanced scoring effort to a 62-59 win over the T-Wolves in Game 1.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:18 IST
PeteBeBallin, Mavs edge Warriors in NBA 2K League

Peter "PeteBeBallin" Malin sank a layup at the buzzer, giving Mavs Gaming a 60-59 win over Warriors Gaming Squad to complete a two-game sweep on Thursday in NBA 2K League action. In the opener of the best-of-three series, the Mavs held on for a 61-60 win.

All four of the Thursday series ended in 2-0 sweeps. Jazz Gaming downed Heat Check Gaming, Kings Guard Gaming handled T-Wolves Gaming, and Wizards District Gaming dumped Knicks Gaming. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

In the Mavs' clinching win Thursday, PeteBeBallin had 14 points while teammate Justin "Sherm" Sherman scored 23. Charlie "CB13" Bostwick paced the Warriors with 24 points. Sherm finished with 28 points in the teams' opener. CB13 had 25 points and seven assists, and the Warriors' Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger contributed 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Jazz claimed their first game against the Heat by an 83-59 margin behind 33 points and nine assists from Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram plus 15 points and 16 boards from Spencer "Ria" Wyman. Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson put up 27 points for the Heat, and Juan "Hotshot" Gonzalez had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Splashy's 35 points led the Jazz to a series-clinching, 76-70 win. Ria amassed 12 points and 19 rebounds. Abdafatah "TBShiftay" Noman topped the Heat with 28 points while GlennRatty logged 13 points and 14 assists.

The Kings rode a balanced scoring effort to a 62-59 win over the T-Wolves in Game 1. Matthew "Bash" Robles scored 19 points for the Kings, and Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues registered 10 points and 12 rebounds. The T-Wolves' Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic put up 20 points and 14 rebounds. Bash recorded 26 points and Dat Boy Shotz had 14 points and 13 boards in the Kings' 65-60 triumph that sealed the series. Jordan "JMoney" Martinez wound up with 24 points and nine assists for the T-Wolves, and teammate Michael "BearDaBeast" Key scored 20 points.

The Wizards opened with a 74-60 win over the Knicks. John "JBM" Mascone had 29 points and seven assists for the Wizards, and Ryan "Dayfri" Conger managed 13 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. Christopher "Duck" Charles' 27 points topped the Knicks. The second game was a 73-50 Wizards blowout as JBM scored 26 points and Dayfri had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Duck led the Knicks with 18 points, and Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Week 7 concludes Friday with four matches: --Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Magic Gaming

--Heat Check Gaming vs. 76ers GC --Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Jazz Gaming

--Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0 2. Wizards District Gaming, 7-1

3. Jazz Gaming, 6-1 4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-2

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3 T5. Mavs Gaming, 7-3

7. Hornets Venom GT, 6-3 8. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-4

9. NetsGC, 4-3 10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-4

T11. Grizz Gaming, 5-5 T11. Bucks Gaming, 4-4

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3 14. Knicks Gaming, 5-6

15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5 16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6 18. Magic Gaming, 2-6

19. Pistons GT, 2-8 20. Lakers Gaming, 2-9

T21. Heat Check Gaming, 1-6 T21. 76ers GC, 1-6

23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-8 --Field Level Media

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020