Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah on Friday said "it feels good" for the team's 19th Premier League triumph, which ended the 30-year long title drought.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:20 IST
'It feels good': Mahammed Salah after Premier League title triumph
Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah (Photo/Liverpool Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah on Friday said "it feels good" for the team's 19th Premier League triumph, which ended the 30-year long title drought. Chelsea defeating Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition.

In 1989-90 the Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions. The Egyptian forward thanked supporters across the globe and said it would not have been possible to lift the title without them.

"Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. now they're gonna believe us," Salah tweeted. The Reds have won 28 of their 31 Premier League matches this season. Defender Andy Robertson stressed that the club's united approach played a big part in their title triumph, noting that they are like one big family.

"As a squad we're so close. We love coming in to training every single day. If somebody is having a bad game, we dig them out of a hole and we stick together on the pitch, we stick together off the pitch - that's why this squad is so special. I love being a part of it," Robertson told Liverpool's official website. "We're all kind of brothers and we have a dad figure in the gaffer and he's the one that leads us in the right direction. Him and his staff have been second to none, to be fair, since I've came here. This season they've been excellent to us going, keep us hungry, keep us motivated. Motivation has never been a struggle. As players we've always been hungry and we always wanted to win trophies for this club. Luckily, we're now showing that in the last 12 months," he added.

Liverpool will now play against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on July 3. (ANI)

