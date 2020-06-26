India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021
India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs. It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland features in top-100.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:10 IST
India's Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation pushed back all the matches, including the Finals, to next year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. India were scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September.
The pandemic has halted ATP and WTA tours and Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II. India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.
It was an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400..
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- India
- International Tennis Federation
- Emil Ruusuvuori
- COVID
- WTA
- Croatia
- Mexico
ALSO READ
Brazil prosecutors expand probe into Vale's efforts to shield workers from COVID-19
SDMC reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium ground for bodies of COVID-19 victims
Throughout COVID-19 recovery, 'plummeting’ clean energy costs can help climate action
World Bank approves $450m grant for Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery by improving roads
South Korean doctors find risk factors for severe COVID-19 cases