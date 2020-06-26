Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Fudge to step down as British Athletics' head of endurance

Barry Fudge will step down from his role as British Athletics' Head of Endurance at the end of the month, the governing body said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:55 IST
Athletics-Fudge to step down as British Athletics' head of endurance

Barry Fudge will step down from his role as British Athletics' Head of Endurance at the end of the month, the governing body said on Friday. Fudge was appointed to the role in December 2013 and was part of the team that guided Mo Farah to four Olympic gold medals.

However, he had come under increasing pressure over his ties to Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar, who was given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last year. Salazar was banned for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project, a camp designed mainly to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

Fudge was the point of contact between UK Athletics and the Nike Oregon Project. Farah and Fudge have not been accused of any wrongdoing. "The time is right for me to move on, and I am looking forward to watching our athletes progress and succeed at future championships," Fudge said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank Barry for his work for the organization over the years. The recruitment of the new head coach and performance director will now take the organization in to a new era," UKA chief Joanna Coates said. Fudge's decision to step down comes a month after an independent review into UKA identified a "general culture of mistrust" within the organization and concluded that the sport was not in a good position.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung may launch Galaxy S20 Lite in October: Report

Following the launch of Lite variants of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 by Samsung, as more affordable options to its previous flagship, now, the company might be launching a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that was launche...

COVID-19: Fadnavis urges Maha CM to not curb testing

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over COVID-19 crisis in the State seeking not to curb testing as the number of positive cases is quite high among the tested samples. Accordin...

UN human rights experts call for decisive measures to protect fundamental freedoms in China

The UN human rights experts have voiced concerns over Chinas collective repression of its population, especially religious and ethnic minorities in Muslim-majority Xinjiang and the Tibet autonomous regions, and called for decisive measures ...

Got 32 applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Sabarmati stations: Railways

Six months after inviting requests for qualification, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd IRSDC said on Friday that it has received 32 successful applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020