Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomas looks overweight to me: Franklyn Rose

West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is "overweight" and needs to work harder on his fitness to maintain pace and prolong his international career, feels former pacer Franklyn Rose.

PTI | Kingston | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:30 IST
Thomas looks overweight to me: Franklyn Rose
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is "overweight" and needs to work harder on his fitness to maintain pace and prolong his international career, feels former pacer, Franklyn Rose. Rose, who took 53 wickets in 19 Tests and 29 scalps in 27 ODIs between 1997 and 2000, said he is concerned about the fitness of Thomas, who is currently in England for next month's three-Test series.

"I am a bit concerned because he looks overweight to me. I never met the guy, but I know he has a lot of talent, and that's why the Windies have taken him to England on tour. But he needs to keep working hard and be hungrier for success," Rose was quoted as saying by 'Jamaica gleaner'. The 23-year-old Thomas is yet to play a Test but he has captured 27 wickets in 20 ODIs and 15 wickets in 12 T20Is.

He took just two wickets in two innings in the West Indies inter-squad practice match at Old Trafford. Thomas' ability to bowl over 90 miles per hour catapulted him to the West Indies set-up but Rose doubted if he will be able to maintain his pace.

"If I come on the scene bowling 90 miles per hour, I would want to maintain that for another five years. The question is, can he maintain that speed at the highest level if he is not at peak fitness? "I can see that he has a lot of talent, and let me be clear, this is not about bashing Oshane Thomas. It is about helping him to achieve his optimum in cricket." Rose, however, admitted that he was a "lazy cricketer" during his career. "I was a lazy cricketer, and I realized later on that it's all about hard work," he said.

"Sometimes, as fast bowlers, we get up and don't feel like training, but you have to think about the big bucks and the success that's ahead of you, and you have to have self-motivation and discipline to push on." The three-Test series, which will resume international cricket after coronavirus hiatus, will begin with the opening game at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on July 8.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar shelter home cases: Recommended action against erring govt servants, CBI tells SC

The CBI has informed the Supreme Court that its probe into allegations of sexual and physical exploitation in 17 shelter homes in Bihar has been completed, except in two cases where further investigation is on, and they have recommended dep...

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation: Environment Minister Rai.

After emergency meeting on Gurugram locust attack, Delhi govt will issue advisory to deal with situation Environment Minister Rai....

KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations

The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtras Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday. As per ...

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020