ISL: Odisha FC part ways with assistant coach Thangboi Singto

The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Saturday parted ways with its assistant coach Thangboi Singto. "It was a wonderful experience for me at Odisha FC and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their support. It was great to work with Head Coach Josep Gombau. I would like to wish the club, management, staff & players all the best for the upcoming ISL," Singto said in an official statement.

Singto had joined the club ahead of the sixth season of the ISL in 2019 and was also the Head of Youth Development of the club. "I want to thank Thangboi for being our assistant coach for the 2019-2020 season. I also wish him best of luck for his future endeavors," said club's president Rohan Sharma.

The club has also signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament. Earlier this week, the club had signed youngsters Paul Ramfangzauva and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela for the upcoming season. (ANI)