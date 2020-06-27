3 players from PSG women's teams test positive for virus

Left Menu
Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women's teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women's team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results. The women's senior team is set to resume training on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women's teams have tested positive for the coronavirus. PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women's team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results.

The women's senior team is set to resume training on Monday. Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men's side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other.

PSG said they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.

