Tennis-Murray withdraws from third-place match at Battle of the Brits

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Sunday.

Former world number one Murray, 33, returned to action following a seven-month injury layoff at the charity event organised by his brother Jamie this week. The three-times Grand Slam champion played four matches in five days, beating Liam Broady and James Ward on the way to the semi-finals where he lost to Dan Evans on Saturday.

Ward will take Murray's place in the match against Norrie.

