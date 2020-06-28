Cards WR Braswell arrested after driving into Lake Erie

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday after his car wound up in Lake Erie, authorities said. Witnesses told police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, that Braswell's orange Camaro was moving at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, veered through a grassy area, flew off an embankment and landed in the water.

Police found Braswell, 23, behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. ET. His speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how he got there, according to records obtained by WTOL in Toledo. After submitting to field sobriety tests, Braswell was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Undrafted out of Youngstown State, Braswell signed with the Cardinals as a free agent on April 27. He caught 24 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts for Youngstown State as a senior in 2019.

--Field Level Media