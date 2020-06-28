Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cards WR Braswell arrested after driving into Lake Erie

After submitting to field sobriety tests, Braswell was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. Undrafted out of Youngstown State, Braswell signed with the Cardinals as a free agent on April 27. He caught 24 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts for Youngstown State as a senior in 2019. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:16 IST
Cards WR Braswell arrested after driving into Lake Erie

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday after his car wound up in Lake Erie, authorities said. Witnesses told police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, that Braswell's orange Camaro was moving at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, veered through a grassy area, flew off an embankment and landed in the water.

Police found Braswell, 23, behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. ET. His speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how he got there, according to records obtained by WTOL in Toledo. After submitting to field sobriety tests, Braswell was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Undrafted out of Youngstown State, Braswell signed with the Cardinals as a free agent on April 27. He caught 24 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts for Youngstown State as a senior in 2019.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs' Delaney honored on anniversary of sacrifice

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney was memorialized this weekend at the Louisiana park where he gave his life trying to save three children from drowning in 1983. Monday marks the 37th anniversary of the death of Delaney, wh...

Sanjaya Baru falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 24,000 after ordering liquor online

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping political commentator and policy analyst Sanjaya Baru of Rs 24,000 on the pretext of online delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. Baru was the media advisor to former prime minister M...

Media advisor of ex-PM Manmohan Singh falls in cyber criminal's trap, one arrested

The Delhi police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sanjay Baru, on the pretext of selling liquor online. According to the Police, Baru on June 2 had ordered liquor through an o...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a live streaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020