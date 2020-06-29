Left Menu
18 players, 6 staff members test positive for coronavirus: MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday announced that 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

29-06-2020
MLS logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday announced that 18 players and six staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. "Major League Soccer on Sunday provided an update on the results of COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and club staff since the resumption of full team training June 4. As of Sunday, 18 MLS players and six club staff received positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests prior to travel to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament," MLS said in a statement.

The competition is set to resume on July 8. MLS said a total of 668 players have been tested since early June. In connection with the resumption of full team training in early June, MLS clubs began comprehensive testing of players and technical staff that consisted of completion of two PCR tests 24 hours apart within approximately 72 hours prior to the start of training; and continued PCR testing every other day once training began.

"Twenty-five of the 26 MLS clubs were able to commence full team training prior to travelling to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament, and all of the 25 clubs conducted testing pursuant to this protocol," the statement read. MLS said prior to travelling to Orlando, all players, coaches, referees, club personnel and league staff are required to complete an additional two PCR tests 24 hours apart and within approximately 72 hours of travel.

MLS further added that 329 people have been tested for the deadly virus after arriving in Florida and two players tested positive. "Upon arrival in Florida, all individuals are required to immediately take another PCR test and are quarantined until they receive the results of that test. To date, 329 people have been administered PCR tests on-site, and two were positive, both of which were players who had just arrived," the statement read.

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Orlando will participate in a clinical assessment by a healthcare provider and moved to the isolation area of the hotel until he or she receives medical clearance. MLS is working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Osceola County, to identify any close contacts. Close contacts will also receive follow-up PCR testing and may be restricted from participating in group meals and recreational activities until cleared. (ANI)

