Former West Indies boss joins race for ICC chairman's post

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) boss Dave Cameron has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed India's Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. The United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently wrote to Manohar, indicating that they would like to recommend Cameron to the top post of the International Cricket Council.

"I believe we need to find a sustainable financial model where teams can earn through merit," Cameron, who served as CWI president from 2013 to 2019, was quoted as saying by 'Jamaica Gleaner'. "The big three India, Australia, and England have all the events, the audience, and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share," said Cameron.

The former CWI president will need two nominations to stay in the fray and it is not clear if he will receive the support from CWI chief Ricky Skerritt, who had replaced him at the helm and had a public spat with him. Manohar will relinquish the post when his term ends this year, paving the way for the new chairman to formally take over the position. The ICC's Annual General Meeting is scheduled at the end of July.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Grave is currently the front-runner for the top post and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name has also been doing the rounds. Cameron said if he gets to become the ICC chairman, he will like to take the sport to the USA.

"The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses. There is tremendous opportunity in the Americas which has huge economies that are untapped, and we need to look at the cricket world from a different set of eyes," said Cameron. "We are still trying to fit Test cricket, T20, ODIs and world events into the same 12 months with more teams, and I think there is a way to look at that to create more money with fewer events and to allow more players to participate in the global game."