MCA Apex Council seeks members consent for adhoc CIC

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has urged its members to give their consent to the Apex Council to appoint the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). It is the CIC, which usually take a call on appointment of selectors and coaches.

MCA has 300 plus members, which includes the cricket clubs. In a circular issued by MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary, Shahalam Shaikh, the cricket body said, "As per the registered constitution of the Association, appointment of Cricket Improvement Committee is required to be done at the Annual General Meeting." It cited that due to present circumstances following outbreak of COVID19 and subsequent restrictions, the AGM cannot take place.

"The Apex Council would like to obtain your consent through this letter to authorize the Apex Council to appoint an adhoc cricket improvement committee until the AGM," the circular stated. "The Apex Council would like to request you to send your consent in writing on e-mail on or before 10th July 2020 in order to appoint such an ad-hoc committee," the cricket body said. It made it clear that incase the clubs fail to give any reply, then they would presume that their consent is given.

"In case we do not receive any reply from the members, it will be presumed that you have granted your consent to the Apex Council for appointing an ad-hoc cricket improvement committee," it added..