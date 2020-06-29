Left Menu
Development News Edition

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

Wembley Stadium, which is owned by the FA, was due to stage seven games at the European Championship including the semifinals and finals next month but the tournament was postponed by a year. Other events, including concerts and two NFL regular season games, that were due to be staged at English soccer's 90,000-capacity national stadium this year have also been called off.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:27 IST
English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

The English Football Association is cutting 82 jobs to cover an anticipated 300 million pound ($370 million) deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic restricting crowds at games and more events being canceled. Wembley Stadium, which is owned by the FA, was due to stage seven games at the European Championship including the semifinals and finals next month but the tournament was postponed by a year.

Other events, including concerts and two NFL regular season games, that were due to be staged at English soccer's 90,000-capacity national stadium this year have also been called off. "We have already lost that money and there is no way we can recover it,” FA chairman Greg Clarke said on Monday.

"The pandemic will be followed by an economic recession, so there will be problems that last for years." According to the British government tally, there have been more than 43,500 coronavirus-related deaths since March. While sport has resumed this month, supporters are not allowed in stadiums. For the first time since the rebuilt Wembley opened in 2007, a game was to be played without fans on Monday — the League Two playoff final between Exeter and Northampton. The loss of revenue will also be felt when the FA Cup semifinals and final are staged at an empty Wembley in the coming weeks.

"No one knows when a vaccine will be ready or when better medical treatments will be ready," Clarke said. "So we have to plan for extended periods of social distancing which could limit crowds ... and could limit the number of competitions to be played.” Hospitality revenue, which can generate 35 million pounds a year, has “completely fallen away and will probably take years to recover," the FA said. Compensation has also had to be paid for some of the canceled events, while the FA has been unable to fulfil some commitments to sponsors and broadcasters. When Britain went into lockdown in March, the FA halted recruitment and 42 vacant positions will not be filled. Another 82 roles are being removed from the not-for-profit governing body.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the focus will be spending on the key mission — helping the men's and women's national teams win major tournaments. "That means we have set out in our proposals some difficult choices because we do not think we can afford to do all the things that we did before,” he said.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Man Utd's Matic defends Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defended his Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic for hosting the ill-fated Adria Tour where a number of players, including the world number one, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic was critici...

Ransomware attacks NHAI email server, no data loss reported

By Joymala Bagchi The National Highways Authority of India NHAI witnessed a ransomware attack on its e-mail server on Sunday.A ransomware attack on the NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security syst...

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020