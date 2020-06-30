Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets sign OF Cabrera, RHP Strickland, INF Beckham

Cabrera has played with eight major league teams since 2005, including five-plus seasons with the New York Yankees to begin his career. Strickland was released in mid-March by the Nationals after struggling during spring training. Beckham, 33, batted .215 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 83 games for the Detroit Tigers last season.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 03:34 IST
Mets sign OF Cabrera, RHP Strickland, INF Beckham

The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera, right-hander Hunter Strickland and infielder Gordon Beckham to minor league contracts on Monday. The Mets said the three players will be part of the team's 60-player pool with preparations for the season due to start on Friday.

The 35-year-old Cabrera is 38 hits away from 2,000 for his career. He has a .285 career average with 144 homers and 854 RBIs in 1,887 games. Cabrera has played with eight major league teams since 2005, including five-plus seasons with the New York Yankees to begin his career. He was a National League All-Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2012 before his season ended prematurely due to a 50-game suspension for testing positive for testosterone.

Strickland, 31, split the 2019 season between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals and went 2-1 with a 5.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances. He spent his first five seasons with the Giants and stands 16-15 with a 3.16 ERA and 21 saves in 281 career relief appearances. Strickland was released in mid-March by the Nationals after struggling during spring training.

Beckham, 33, batted .215 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 83 games for the Detroit Tigers last season. He has a .237 career average with 80 homers and 351 RBIs in 1,069 games. Beckham first reached the majors with the White Sox in 2009 and spent close to seven full seasons (of his 11 campaigns) with that organization. He has played for five other major league clubs and also was released by the San Diego Padres' organization in March.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca on coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. ...

U.S. begins to pare back Hong Kong's special status

The United States began eliminating Hong Kongs special status under U.S. law on Monday, halting defense exports and restricting the territorys access to high technology products as China prepares new Hong Kong security legislation.The U.S. ...

COVID-19 impact: Finance Commission discusses new tools for education

The Finance Commission on Monday discussed the impact of the new tools of education including online classes and use of other technology amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was called to discuss the impact of the new tools of pedagog...

Soccer-Derby player Wisdom recovering in hospital from stabbing

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is currently in hospital after being stabbed during a robbery in Liverpool, the English second-tier club said on Monday. Andre Wisdom has been the victim of an unprovoked assault and robbery. He sustained ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020