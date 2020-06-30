Left Menu
Nets G Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID-19

Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando." Dinwiddie told The Athletic he will remain in quarantine and be re-evaluated in 14 days.

30-06-2020
Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, he told The Athletic on Monday. Dinwiddie told the publication he may not be able to play when the NBA season is scheduled to resume July 30 in the Orlando, Fla., area.

"Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining," Dinwiddie said in a statement. "I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates. ... I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week. "Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando."

Dinwiddie told The Athletic he will remain in quarantine and be re-evaluated in 14 days. The 27-year-old is averaging career bests of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games (49 starts) during his sixth NBA season.

In March, four Nets tested positive for the coronavirus, with injured star forward Kevin Durant confirming he was one of the quartet. The Nets (30-34) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are solidly positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots. Brooklyn has eight games remaining and is a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards.

The news about Dinwiddle comes one day after Brooklyn forward Wilson Chandler announced he won't play in the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Chandler cited a desire to remain with his family. Guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) and Durant (Achilles) also won't participate. --Field Level Media

