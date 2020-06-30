Left Menu
Nets G Dinwiddie, C Jordan test positive for COVID-19

The news about Jordan and Dinwiddie comes one day after Brooklyn forward Wilson Chandler announced he won't play in the restarted season in Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:40 IST
Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie and backup center DeAndre Jordan were diagnosed with the coronavirus, they divulged Monday. Jordan announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he won't play when the NBA season resumes July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

Dinwiddie released a statement to The Athletic, telling the publication that his status for action in central Florida is uncertain. In March, four Nets tested positive for the coronavirus, with injured star forward Kevin Durant confirming he was one of the quartet.

Jordan tweeted Monday, "Found out last night and confirmed again today that I've tested positive for Covid while being back in (the New York) market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season." Dinwiddie said in his statement, "Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining. I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates. ... I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando." Dinwiddie told The Athletic he will remain in quarantine and be re-evaluated in 14 days. The 27-year-old is averaging career bests of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games (49 starts) during his sixth NBA season.

Jordan, 31, is averaging 8.3 points and 10 rebounds through 56 games (six starts) this season, his first with the Nets. He is playing in a reserve role for the first time since 2009-10, his second NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers. A two-time NBA rebounding champion and an All-Star in 2016-17, Jordan has career averages of 9.5 points and 10.8 rebounds with the Clippers (2008-09 to 2017-18), the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19), the New York Knicks (2018-19) and Brooklyn.

The Nets (30-34) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are solidly positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots. Brooklyn has eight games remaining and is a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards. The news about Jordan and Dinwiddie comes one day after Brooklyn forward Wilson Chandler announced he won't play in the restarted season in Florida. Chandler cited a desire to remain with his family. Guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) and Durant (Achilles) also won't participate.

--Field Level Media

