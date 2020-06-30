Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic shares heartfelt message after signing contract with Barcelona

After signing a contract with Barcelona, Juventus' Miralem Pjanic has penned a heartfelt goodbye to the club, thanking everyone involved during his four years' stay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 09:40 IST
Juventus' Miralem Pjanic shares heartfelt message after signing contract with Barcelona
Miralem Pjanic (Photo/ Miralem Pjanic Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

After signing a contract with Barcelona, Juventus' Miralem Pjanic has penned a heartfelt goodbye to the club, thanking everyone involved during his four years' stay. Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote: "Breathe Mire, this is the refrain that I repeat in my mind, in the decisive moments of a game. And that's what I keep telling myself now, as I try to write what I'm feeling right now. I arrived four years ago to try and win everything. Because even when you can't, this is what an @Juventus player should always try to do."

"They have been four intense years, lived alongside great professionals but above all true friends, with whom I shared victories and records, but also bitter defeats one step away from the finish. Those were years in which I matured as a man and as a father. This is the city where Edin grew up, becoming the first fan of this team, and where with my family we have built the best memories of our life," he added. Pjanic is set to make a move from Juventus to Spanish club Barcelona after both the clubs reached an agreement on Monday.

Barcelona said that Pjanic has signed a contract with the club for the next four seasons. The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.

Pjanic also thanked the club's fans for making him feel special every day. "I think you never say enough thanks, and therefore: Thanks to the Agnelli family; Thanks to all the comrades who shared this path with me; Thanks to all the employees and staff members who helped me grow; Thanks to the fans who made me feel special every day," he said.

"Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that there is no minimum time to fall in love. In the end, it is very simple: wear this shirt like a second skin, always give everything and, you will never be wrong. But now we have little time to lose and a lot to go on to win until the end of the season," Pjanic added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese app ban: TikTok says in process of complying with govt order

TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the governments order on blocking of the app, and asserted that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China. The short vide...

Ex-CONCACAF president Alfredo Hawit sentenced to time served

The former president of soccers governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean was sentenced to time served for his role in accepting 1.66 million in bribes in the FIFA scandals and will return to Honduras after 4 12 years i...

Singapore PM's brother will not contest July 10 election

The Singapore prime ministers estranged brother will not contest the July 10 election, a party source said on Tuesday, after the deadline for nominations passed. Candidates had to register their intent to stand in the election by 1200 local...

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020