My respect for David Warner is still intact: Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday clarified that his comment on Australian star batsman David Warner was made in a light-hearted manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:29 IST
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday clarified that his comment on Australian star batsman David Warner was made in a light-hearted manner. The Indian government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser, and other Chinese applications.

The left-handed Warner has kept his fans entertained on TikTok with his hilarious dance moves during the coronavirus induced lockdown amid no cricketing action. After the announcement of the ban, Ashwin teased Warner on Twitter saying, "Appo Anwar?", which is a famous dialogue from superstar Rajnikant's 1995 film "Baashha."

The dialogue roughly translates to: "So, what's David Warner going to do now?" While clarifying that his comment was taken in wrong way due to the language barrier, Ashwin in a tweet said, "It's a light hearted banter in Tamil. Can be so easily missed due to context and language barrier. I appreciate you being a @davidwarner31 fan, my respect for him is still intact. Tc."

Both Ashwin and Warner would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

