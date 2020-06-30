Left Menu
Joe Root to miss first Test against Windies, Stokes to lead England

England's Test captain Joe Root will be missing the first Test against West Indies as he would be leaving the training camp at the Ageas Bowl to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:31 IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England's Test captain Joe Root will be missing the first Test against West Indies as he would be leaving the training camp at the Ageas Bowl to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week. Root will be leaving the training camp on Wednesday afternoon to be with his wife, and as a result, all-rounder Ben Stokes would be leading England in the first Test of the three-match series, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

The right-handed batsman will now miss England's three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting tomorrow and the first Test against West Indies commencing on Wednesday, July 8, at the Ageas Bowl. Root will also commence a seven-day self-isolation period at home once he leaves the hospital with his family. He will join up with the England squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday, July 13.

The England-Windies Test series will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford, which have been chosen as bio-secure venues. The proposed dates for three Tests are:First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas BowlSecond Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old TraffordThird Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket. The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. (ANI)

