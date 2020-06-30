Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivera on Newton: 'Don't bet against him'

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera sounds confident that quarterback Cam Newton will return to form with the New England Patriots. "He's really had to find his way through it, and he's done a great job with it." In 125 career games (124 starts), Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions while compiling a 68-55-1 record.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:13 IST
Rivera on Newton: 'Don't bet against him'

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera sounds confident that quarterback Cam Newton will return to form with the New England Patriots. Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons with Newton as his starting quarterback before the two parted ways. Rivera was let go after last season as the Panthers veered in a different direction under new owner David Tepper, while Newton was released by Carolina in March before signing an incentive-laded, one-year contract with the Patriots on Sunday.

"He's headed in the right direction," Rivera said Monday of Newton's health on 670 The Score in Chicago. "I mean, he's probably about as healthy as it gets from what I've seen on video. I think he's ready to bust out." Newton will battle Jarrett Stidham for the starting role with the Patriots, who saw Tom Brady join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons in New England.

Newton, 31, had shoulder surgery prior to the 2019 season and spent that offseason overhauling his nutrition and lifestyle choices. But he sustained a foot injury in the third preseason game in August at New England. After attempting to play through the injury, Newton was shut down for the season in September. Rivera was asked what he'd say to those who believe Newton's best days are in his rear-view mirror.

"Don't bet against him," Rivera said. "I really wouldn't. First of all, you got to know who he is and understand what all he's gone through. He's a guy that's always tried to do things, I think, because he's felt the pressure. He felt the pressure of being the No. 1 pick. He felt the pressure of having won the Heisman Trophy and being the No. 1 pick. He felt the pressure of being a Black quarterback, with all this stuff that's been heaped on him. "He's really had to find his way through it, and he's done a great job with it."

In 125 career games (124 starts), Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions while compiling a 68-55-1 record. He also has 4,806 career rushing yards with 58 touchdowns. Like Newton, Stidham finished his college career at Auburn. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round in 2019 and he played in three games as a rookie last season. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first career drive.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, establishing himself as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. He currently sits second to Drew Brees in career passing yards (74,571) and passing touchdowns (541). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA says fully committed to Champions League finale in Lisbon

UEFA said on Tuesday it was fully committed to staging a Champions League Final Eight tournament in Lisbon in August despite several suburbs of the city preparing to go back into lockdown as novel coronavirus cases climb again.European socc...

Schalke chairman quits after winless run and virus cases

The chairman of German soccer club Schalke stepped down Tuesday after bowing to increasing pressure following a huge outbreak of coronavirus infections at one of his companys slaughterhouses. Schalke fans had been calling for 64-year-old bi...

UPDATE 1-Killing of Ethiopian protest singer sparks unrest

Youths enraged by the killing of a popular singer burned tyres in Ethiopias capital and took to the streets of other cities, as unrest spread through the political heartland of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Abiy called for calm following the k...

India needs to deal with China decisively, not with symbolic gestures like banning apps: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said India needs to deal with China decisively and not with symbolic gestures like banning apps with Chinese links. India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020