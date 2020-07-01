Left Menu
Tigers sign No. 1 pick Torkelson

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 01:53 IST
No. 1 overall 2020 draft pick Spencer Torkelson signed a record $8.416 million deal with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The deal includes a bonus pool record and makes Torkelson the first player in the bonus-pool era to exceed his slot value of $8.415 million.

A first baseman at Arizona State, Torkelson, 20, had a .340 average, six homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games during the 2020 season, which was abbreviated due to the coronavirus pandemic. He didn't play at third base in 2020, but the Tigers plan to move him to that position as a pro. In three college seasons overall, he produced a .337 batting average, a .463 on-base percentage, a .729 slugging percentage, 54 homers and 130 RBIs in 129 games.

The Tigers added Torkelson to the player pool for the upcoming 2020 summer camp. Detroit has now agreed to terms with all six of its 2020 draft selections.

--Field Level Media

