Report: Sixers G Smith sidelined due to knee injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith won't travel to the Orlando area for the resumption of the NBA season due to a bone bruise in his left knee, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Smith experienced pain in the knee when the 76ers resumed workouts last week.

Smith, 21, reportedly initially sustained the injury in May. The 2018 first-round pick (16th overall) out of Texas Tech has struggled to stay healthy, including missing most of his rookie season after sustaining a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Smith has played in 13 career games, including seven this season. He averaged 1.1 points while playing 4.6 minutes per outing in his 2019-20 NBA action. Smith played in 28 games for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League this season and averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The 76ers are slated to open the restarted season on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers near Orlando. --Field Level Media