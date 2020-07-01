Mets sign reliever Hughes

The New York Mets signed veteran right-hander Jared Hughes on Tuesday, with multiple media outlets reporting he received a one-year, major league deal. Hughes, who turns 35 on July 4, reportedly agreed to a $700,000 salary. According to MLB.com, the prorated portion he will receive over the 60-game season is $259,259.

Hughes has a 29-24 record with a 2.88 ERA and 12 saves in 524 career relief appearances over nine seasons. He split last year between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies and went 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 72 appearances. Hughes spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-16) before pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. He joined the Reds in 2018 and was selected off waivers by the Phillies on Aug. 15, 2019.

He has twice posted ERAs under 2.00. Hughes first accomplished it in 2014 when he had a 1.96 mark in 63 games for the Pirates and did it again in 2018 when he had a 1.94 ERA in 72 appearances for the Reds. Hughes went to spring training this year on a minor league deal with the Houston Astros. According to reports, he requested his release in mid-March when it appeared he wouldn't be placed on the 40-man roster.

--Field Level Media