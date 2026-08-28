Hockey-Netherlands through to Women's World Cup final again

The ​Netherlands edged ​co-hosts Belgium 1-0 ‌in a ​controversial Women’s Hockey World Cup semi-final on Thursday to ‌advance to an eighth successive final. They will meet either Argentina or Australia in the decider ‌on Saturday after Frederique Matla’s 28th-minute goal ‌from a quick counter-attack saw them through.

Belgium thought they had equalised five minutes from the end ⁠through ​Famke van ⁠Heel but the effort was ruled out by ⁠the VAR after an obstruction by a teammate ​in the circle, to the consternation of ⁠the Belgians. The Dutch women are chasing a fourth successive ⁠World ​Cup title, and a record-extending 10th overall title, having won the previous ⁠editions in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Argentina and Australia were ⁠meeting ⁠in Wavre, Belgium, later in Thursday’s second semi-final. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Clare Fallon)