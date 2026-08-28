Hockey-Netherlands through to Women's World Cup final again
The Netherlands edged co-hosts Belgium 1-0 in a controversial Women’s Hockey World Cup semi-final on Thursday to advance to an eighth successive final. They will meet either Argentina or Australia in the decider on Saturday after Frederique Matla’s 28th-minute goal from a quick counter-attack saw them through.
Belgium thought they had equalised five minutes from the end through Famke van Heel but the effort was ruled out by the VAR after an obstruction by a teammate in the circle, to the consternation of the Belgians. The Dutch women are chasing a fourth successive World Cup title, and a record-extending 10th overall title, having won the previous editions in 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Argentina and Australia were meeting in Wavre, Belgium, later in Thursday’s second semi-final. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)