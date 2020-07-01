Left Menu
Soccer-Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:03 IST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain at the Premier League champions for a long time and says the team has developed a perfect understanding. The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

"I'm very happy... I can't describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people's joy and this is so important for all of us," Salah told BeIN Sport. "I enjoy the atmosphere here ... I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different from any other place.

"We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It's difficult to maintain our current level, but it's not impossible." Salah hailed the impact of club captain Jordan Henderson and said he would pick the midfielder as the best player in the league this season.

"Maybe I'll choose Henderson because he's the captain and he's been here for about eight-nine years. He had a difficult time in the beginning and he was heavily criticized," he said. "... He, as a captain, is loved by all of us and he tries to help all players and helps youth players to adapt."

Liverpool visits second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday.

