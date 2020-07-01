Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hall of Fame coach Cowher recovered from coronavirus

There were people in Honolulu coming from China and in Newark they were coming from Europe." Cowher is a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST
Hall of Fame coach Cowher recovered from coronavirus

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and Hall of Famer Bill Cowher is recovered from the coronavirus, which he said he learned after testing positive for antibodies recently. Cowher said he and his wife traveled to Hawaii and then spent time in New York, dining in restaurants just before the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the service industry to close.

"I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time," Cowher told The Athletic. "That's when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China and in Newark they were coming from Europe." Cowher is a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The group was set to be inducted in Canton in August, but those ceremonies were postponed until 2021.

"I'm really kind of relieved," Cowher told The Athletic. "As much as you want to be reflective and talk about the people who were so instrumental in your life, now is not the time, not just with COVID but with the social justice issues. These are very transparent times and it's so fluid. The Hall of Fame needs to be reflective. I'm glad it's still going to be Dallas and Pittsburgh playing (next year), which is great. I think right now it's just hard to really think about anything celebratory when the country is in the state it is." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

TN CB-CID books six people, including four policemen, on

murder charges in connection with death of father-son duo,alleged victims of police torture in Tuticorin. One SIarrested CB-CID sources....

Sebi issues SoP to deal with possible defaults by trading, clearing members

Sebi on Wednesday came out with a set of standard operating procedures for stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to deal with possible defaults by trading or clearing members. The framework, which will come into force from...

Royal Never Give Up stay hot in DPL-CDA Season 2

Royal Never Give Up recorded their second victory in as many days on Wednesday with a sweep of winless iG Vitality in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action. Royal Never Give Up 2-0 followed up a 2-1 victory over Sparking Arrow Gaming ...

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers encouraged by immune response but cautious on timeframe

A leading scientist behind the University of Oxfords potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials but declined to give a firm timeframe for when it could be ready.Speaking at a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020