Hall of Fame coach Cowher recovered from coronavirus

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach and Hall of Famer Bill Cowher is recovered from the coronavirus, which he said he learned after testing positive for antibodies recently. Cowher said he and his wife traveled to Hawaii and then spent time in New York, dining in restaurants just before the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the service industry to close.

"I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time," Cowher told The Athletic. "That's when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China and in Newark they were coming from Europe." Cowher is a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The group was set to be inducted in Canton in August, but those ceremonies were postponed until 2021.

"I'm really kind of relieved," Cowher told The Athletic. "As much as you want to be reflective and talk about the people who were so instrumental in your life, now is not the time, not just with COVID but with the social justice issues. These are very transparent times and it's so fluid. The Hall of Fame needs to be reflective. I'm glad it's still going to be Dallas and Pittsburgh playing (next year), which is great. I think right now it's just hard to really think about anything celebratory when the country is in the state it is." --Field Level Media