Pacers G Oladipo not committed to playing in 2020

Oladipo did not opt out, but president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Tuesday the Pacers are likely to place Oladipo on the roster of eligible players unless he comes to a final decision about his participation. That sounded unlikely on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:28 IST
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is on the fence about playing basketball when the regular season resumes in Orlando on July 30. Oladipo, who returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon in January, fears rushing back to the court and suffering another injury, he said Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, it takes time for your body to heal," Oladipo said. "They're sure I feel better, but at the same time we've had an extensive period of time off and to go back and ramp things up again, I'm susceptible to injury more so than anyone else seeing as how I was already injured beforehand and I wasn't 100 percent when I came back to begin with. "A part of rehab is working your way back and getting yourself to 100 percent, so at the end of the day going back and turning things up as quickly as we're about to do, and pretty much going to playoff formation and playoff games after eight games, I'm more susceptible to injury than anyone else is. So, it's not about now, it's about longevity."

Wednesday is the deadline set by the NBA for players to opt out of the restart of the season. Oladipo did not opt out, but president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Tuesday the Pacers are likely to place Oladipo on the roster of eligible players unless he comes to a final decision about his participation.

That sounded unlikely on Wednesday. "I haven't made a decision just yet. Just taking it one day at a time," Oladipo said. "I feel like when the day comes, I'll know. I appreciate my teammates and this organization for backing me and supporting me with whatever decision I make but at the same time, I'm focused on me getting as strong as possible and getting where I'm at. Like I said, I'm taking it one day at a time and hopefully I can make a decision soon. We'll see."

Oladipo played in 13 games before the coronavirus pandemic caused the league to halt the season in March. --Field Level Media

