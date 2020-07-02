Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Windies say Simmons job safe despite calls for sacking

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said head coach Phil Simmons' job is safe despite the Barbados association's chief demanding his "immediate removal" after attending a funeral in England. The 57-year-old said it was important for him to be with his family and that it would not affect the squad's preparations for the three-tests series beginning in Southampton on Wednesday. "It won't disrupt us.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 02-07-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 10:32 IST
Cricket-Windies say Simmons job safe despite calls for sacking

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said head coach Phil Simmons' job is safe despite the Barbados association's chief demanding his "immediate removal" after attending a funeral in England. Simmons is self-isolating in his on-site hotel room at Old Trafford after attending his father-in-law's funeral on Friday.

The CWI had said on Sunday Trinidadian Simmons was granted permission prior to the start of the tour but Barbados Cricket Association chief Conde Riley said it had been "inconsiderate and reckless" to attend the funeral amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I want to assure West Indies cricket fans that Phil Simmons still has the full backing of CWI, no matter what has been said," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said on Wednesday.

"When all is said and done, Phil's job is not in any way threatened by that letter. "He went through a very vigorous recruitment process nine months ago and was the best man we could have found for the job. He's still the best man."

Simmons has already cleared two COVID-19 tests and can rejoin the squad if he tests negative in a third conducted on Wednesday. The 57-year-old said it was important for him to be with his family and that it would not affect the squad's preparations for the three-tests series beginning in Southampton on Wednesday.

"It won't disrupt us. It will just make us a little stronger going into the test series," he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Australia steps up police patrols in Melbourne's locked down virus hotspots

Australian police set up suburban checkpoints in coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne on Thursday and were considering using drones to enforce stay-at-home orders as authorities struggled to contain new outbreaks in the countrys second-largest...

Bajaj Auto reports 31 pc drop in June sales

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in its total sales at 2,78,097 units in June as against 4,04,624 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales declined by 34 per cent at 1,51,189 units last month as compared to 2,2...

China's blue chip index near 2-1/2-year high on stimulus, Hong Kong up

China stocks rallied on Thursday, with the blue chip index hitting a near a two-and-half-year high, boosted by more government spending to prop up the economy.Hong Kong shares also gained after a security law went into effect in the city th...

Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge

California took a big step back in reopening its economy on Wednesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and inside restaurant dining across most of the state for three weeks amid troubling increases in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020